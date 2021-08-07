Man and woman arrested after murder investigation launched in West Yorkshire

Police were called to Myrtle Avenue. in Halifax at 8.57am on Saturday, August 7.
A man was found injured in the street.
The man, who is believed to be in his twenties, was taken to hospital.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have arrested two people in connection with the investigation.
A 35-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from the Halifax area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They remain in custody.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the website.
The log reference is 0468 of 7 August.