The 38-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman were arrested after police were sent to Crowland Avenue in Grimsby on Wednesday night (July 13).

Humberside Police was contacted at around 8pm to say a three-year-old girl who was in her front garden had been approached by a couple.

They are alleged to have touched her arm and then tried to take her away from the property.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident

Officers were sent to the scene to try and locate any suspects, and continued their investigation overnight.

A statement from the force said: "Our neighbourhood policing team continue to patrol the area engaging with residents.

"A 38 year-old man and a 29 year-old woman, voluntarily attended at a police station this morning where they were arrested, and continue to be questioned this afternoon as we look to establish the full circumstances of the incident.