Man and woman charged over death of two-year-old child

Jonathan Pritchard
Published 17th Sep 2025, 10:15 BST
A man and a woman in their 20s are due to appear in court today in relation to the death of a two-year-old child.

Cleveland Police were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby on Saturday (September 13) following a report of a concern for safety of a child.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

The force confirmed a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with rape, murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Under new guidelines, police have also revealed that both people identify as white British.

The pair will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later today (Sep 17).

