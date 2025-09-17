Man and woman charged over death of two-year-old child
A man and a woman in their 20s are due to appear in court today in relation to the death of a two-year-old child.
Cleveland Police were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby on Saturday (September 13) following a report of a concern for safety of a child.
The two-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.
The force confirmed a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with rape, murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
Under new guidelines, police have also revealed that both people identify as white British.
The pair will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later today (Sep 17).