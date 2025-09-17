Man and woman charged over death of two-year-old child

A man and a woman in their 20s are due to appear in court today in relation to the death of a two-year-old child.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby on Saturday (September 13) following a report of a concern for safety of a child.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

The force confirmed a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man has been charged with rape, murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Under new guidelines, police have also revealed that both people identify as white British.