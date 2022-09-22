Man and woman charged with murder and fraud after missing man found
A man and woman have been charged with murder and fraud after a missing man’s body was found in Yorkshire.
Steven Kershaw, from Wibsey in Bradford, had been reported as a missing person by his family on September 13.
West Yorkshire Police found his body at a property on Shetcliffe Lane, in East Bierley, on Friday, September 16.
Ian Mitchell, 34 and Sarah Pearson, 22, both of Shetcliffe Lane, have been charged with his murder and fraud.
Most Popular
Both will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Friday, September 23.