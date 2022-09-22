Steven Kershaw, from Wibsey in Bradford, had been reported as a missing person by his family on September 13.

West Yorkshire Police found his body at a property on Shetcliffe Lane, in East Bierley, on Friday, September 16.

Ian Mitchell, 34 and Sarah Pearson, 22, both of Shetcliffe Lane, have been charged with his murder and fraud.

