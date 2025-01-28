A man and woman who filmed themselves as they raped and sexually abused a child have been sentenced to life in prison.

Zabien Burns, 34, of Arlington Road in London pleaded not guilty to ten offences including two counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, three counts of making indecent images of children and causing the sexual exploitation of a child.

After an eight-day trial, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all offences and on Tuesday January 28 he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months behind bars.

Burns will be on license and on the sex offenders register for life, and he has also been handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Bethany Hill, 26, of Boulevard in Hull pleaded guilty to eight offences which include two counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, arranging the commission of a child sex offence and causing sexual exploitation of a child.

She has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, will be on the sex offenders register for life, and was also handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Officer in the case Detective Constable Annabel Devall from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “This is one of the most horrific and despicable cases I have ever worked on where a child, one of the most vulnerable people in our society, has been subjected to abominable sexual abuse over a prolonged period.

“Hearing of the nature of these offences is something that will no doubt affect every member of society, and the actions of these individuals are appalling; not only affecting the victim, but also their family.

“This is something the family will never be able to forget, and despite the result here today, it is a trauma they are all going to have to live with for the rest of their lives.

“The offences in this case have been described as disgusting and heinous, and I can only agree, as the victim was purposefully targeted for being too young to understand what was happening to them.

“I’d like to commend the police officers and staff who have been involved in this case from the very start. It is because of their diligence and determination to help protect one of the most vulnerable members of our communities. I know it is a truly horrific case that will stay with them despite the judicial process now coming to an end.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offences, or know someone who has, we urge you to report it to the police via our non-emergency number 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“We take all reports of recent and non-recent sexual offences extremely seriously. When you are ready, you will be listened to.”

Speaking after the sentencing, the child’s mum said: “When I was first told what had happened, it made me feel completely numb. It was a huge, horrendous shock, but once it started to sink in, I felt nothing but rage.

“Since that day, the thoughts of what these disgusting and horrible individuals have done has plagued me from the moment I open my eyes until I go to sleep.

“There are no words for the heinous actions of Hill and Burns’, and the impact that it has had, and will continue to have, on our family is immeasurable.

“I am sickened to the core, and the effect this has had can only be described as soul destroying.

“Hill and Burns are vile and cruel. They took my trust and broke it in the most monstrous way by doing something that no person should be capable of.