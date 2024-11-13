Man arrested after being found hiding between £100,000 of cannabis plants

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Rotherham – as he tried to evade officers by hiding among the plants.

On Tuesday November 12 South Yorkshire Police received reports of several masked man attempting to break into a property on North Street in Rawmarsh.

Officers quickly responded to the incident and on arrival found evidence of a break-in but no perpetrators.

Upon entering the property, a cannabis grow was found with around 100 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.

It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000 with the total value of the plants thought to be around £100,000.

The electricity inside of the house was bypassed, posing a potential fire risk to the property and surrounding neighbouring homes.

Whilst inspecting the cultivation, officers found a man hiding between cannabis plants in the loft of the building.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production or being concerned in production of a controlled Class B drug and remains in police custody.

The grow will be dismantled, and the plants will be seized and destroyed later on Wednesday.

Enquiries remain ongoing, police said.

Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lesley Fretwell said:

“These cultivations significantly impact local communities. Cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime, and we will continue in our efforts to create safer neighbourhoods for the residents of Rotherham and South Yorkshire.