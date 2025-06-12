Man arrested after body pulled from canal in Sheffield

A man has been arrested during an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who died in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

At 7.15pm on Tuesday June 10, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a body in the Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the canal.

Officers investigating the death have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time, the force confirmed.

In a new update, a spokesperson for SYP said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been on the canal towpath between Shirland Lane and Staniforth Road between 5pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of 10 June 2025. You access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlohttps://orlo.uk/bH3tC

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo&utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo