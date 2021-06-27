Man arrested after cyclist killed in road traffic collision in East Yorkshire

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers were called to A1033 Patrington Road, East Yorkshire between Ottringham and Patrington after receiving reports that a car had collided with a bike.

According to Humberside police, it is believed that a red Nissan Duke was travelling towards Patrington when it veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a bike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nissan Duke is then reported to have left the road and come to a stop in a nearby ditch.​

The man riding the bike suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.​

One man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the legal limit.

He remains in police custody while officers enquiries continue.​