British Transport Police is leading the investigation which saw a Ford Freedom people carrier approached the crossing before driving 20 metres down the tracks at Kirton Lane level crossing, near Thorne in Doncaster.

It happened just after 12am on March 11 and a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing the railway. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.