Man arrested after mass Sheffield street fight involving metal bars and sticks

A 24-year-old has been arrested after the incident at 2am on Boxing Day on Willoughby Street in the Page Hall area of the city, which saw one 47-year-old taken to hospital with minor injuries and three parked cars damaged.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage and is currently in custody.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation are ongoing to trace those involved. Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area as they carry out enquiries and provide the local community with reassurance.
“If you have any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 98 of December 26.”
