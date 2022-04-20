North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at just before 7pm yesterday evening to reports that an object had been thrown at a woman on Oxford Road.

"On arrival police were made aware of a further disturbance nearby on West Park.

"Officers attended this location and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault, a public order offence and two attempted robberies after two other women reported a man had tried to take their mobile phones.

"The man currently remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.