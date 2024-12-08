Man arrested after pedestrian dies in collision with HGV in Bradford

Published 8th Dec 2024
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a HGV in Bradford.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision at the junction of Bowling Hall Road and Rooley Lane on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 11am.

Emergency services declared the man dead shortly after their arrival.

Police closed the road while they investigated the incident and it remained shut on Sunday afternoon.placeholder image
The HGV driver was arested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in police custody.

Any witnesses are asked to called the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 550 of December 8.

