Man arrested after Second World War veteran, 100, has his mobility scooters burgled

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of stealing two mobility scooters from a 100-year-old Second World War veteran.

Featherstone-born Cyril Booth served in France in the aftermath of D-Day after signing up for the Army aged 18.

Still living in West Yorkshire 80 years later, he relied on the scooters to leave his home in Wakefield and visit shops and friends.

He suffers from the eye condition macular degeneration and is now reliant on his son.

War veteran Cyril Booth from Wakefield, pictured earlier this year.

One of the scooters stolen was bought by Mr Booth, while the other was purchased by his son as a gift. They have an estimated value of around £3,000.

The burglary happened earlier this month.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said. “Police were contacted on the morning of Friday October 4 following a break-in at a garage on Aberford Road in Wakefield.

“The victim reported two mobility scooters had been taken in the burglary which took place overnight between October 3 and October 4.

“A number of police inquiries have been ongoing into the incident and a 45-year-old Castleford man has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the matter.”

Earlier this year, Mr Booth was among Second World War veterans in Yorkshire who marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

He was a Royal Signals engineer, attached to the 75th Anti-Tank Regiment, and arrived in France six days after the landings.

He had a Mention in Despatches for distinguished service but insisted earlier this year that he was a “cog” in the vast machine that was the liberation of France.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “War is a terrible thing. To me the ones who deserve the medals are not here to collect them.”

After the end of the war, Mr Booth also served in Burma and in Germany.