Man arrested after spate of flashing incidents in Yorkshire villages

A man in his 30s have been arrested after a spate of flashing incidents in Yorkshire villages over the weekend.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:33 am
Humberside Police confirmed a 33-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested in connection with the incidents of indecent exposure.

The force said it had received a number of calls from members of the public at the weekend reporting that a man had been exposing himself to them.

The incident, which happened in Elloughton, Brough and Howden, were reported to police on May 21 and the man was arrested in the early hours of May 24.

Police were called out to a number of incidents in East Yorkshire this weekend

A statement from Humberside Police said: "We would appeal for anyone else in the same area who may have been approached in a similar way over the weekend to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 264 of 21 May 2022."