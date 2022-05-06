North Yorkshire Police say the incident, on Easter Monday, will have attracted onlookers and they are now appealing for them to come forward to help with the investigation.

It happened on Foreshore Road outside Gilly’s Amusements between 3.30pm and 4pm and anyone who was there at the time and saw the incident or anyone with CCTV is asked to come forward.

Members of the public detained a man after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl outside Gilly's Amusements in Scarborough.

A police spokesperson said: "The area was likely to be busy at the time with it being a bank holiday and the incident may have attracted onlookers who could have heard or seen the incident or the aftermath.