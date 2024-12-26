Man arrested after woman, 80s, killed in Christmas Day crash on Yorkshire A1(M)

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s was killed in a motorway crash on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision between a white Ford Fiesta and a black Volkswagen Tiguan happened on the A1(M) near Darlington just after 8.30pm .

North Yorkshire Police said the passenger in the Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 80s from the Durham area, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 80s from the Durham area, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police Stock

The driver of the Volkswagen , a man in his 20s from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation as police carry out further inquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 57 (A66(M) junction) and Junction 58 (Merrybent).

Police thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway was closed until around 8am on Thursday for collision investigators and National Highways to assess the road surface.