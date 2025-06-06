Man arrested after woman and girls approached in Dewsbury town centre

A man has been arrested following reports of a man approaching and causing concern to a number of women and girls in Dewsbury town centre.

A town centre store employee reported her concerns to West Yorkshire police on Tuesday afternoon (June 3) and also on social media.

An investigation commenced and as a result a 24-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 5) and currently remains in custody, police said.

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of comments on social media from other females who have said that they have also been approached by a man in the town centre.

Three further potential victims have been identified and spoken to by the police.

Inspector Liz Lockwood, of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team is working closely with our District Investigations Team to ensure that all victims are appropriately supported and that a comprehensive investigation is carried out into these reports.

“We will be increasing high visibility patrols in the town centre today and over the coming days to offer reassurance to the public, visit stores and reassure business owners and staff and to collate details of any further victims.

“If anyone else has been approached by a man in concerning circumstances that has caused them to feel harassed, alarmed or distressed then I would urge them to come forward. We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence.