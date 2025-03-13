A man has been arrested after North Yorkshire Police seized cash, drugs, weapons and luxury items - including a Rolex - in a raid.

On Wednesday (Mar 12), North Yorkshire Police conducted a raid on a home in the Clifton area of York.

During the search officers seized a large amount of substances which were vacuum packed, very large sums of cash, knives, six mobile phones, a Rolex watch and other expensive jewellery, items connected to drugs and a pistol-style BB gun which fires pellets.

Following the search a man in his 20s has been arrested.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of importing and possessing class-B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

On Thursday (Mar 13), the investigation continued.

York Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Stuart Henderson said: “We work around the clock to keep drugs off the streets and pursue those who profit from criminality.

“Arrests like this use the element of surprise, so there really is nowhere to hide if you’re involved in drug crime.”

Sgt Henderson added: “We can and do use information provided by the public to do this, and I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about drugs where they live to report it on our website, contact us on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

