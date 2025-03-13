Man arrested after Yorkshire police seize cash, drugs, weapons, and luxury items - including a Rolex watch - in Clifton raid

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:51 BST
A man has been arrested after North Yorkshire Police seized cash, drugs, weapons and luxury items - including a Rolex - in a raid.

On Wednesday (Mar 12), North Yorkshire Police conducted a raid on a home in the Clifton area of York.

Most Popular

During the search officers seized a large amount of substances which were vacuum packed, very large sums of cash, knives, six mobile phones, a Rolex watch and other expensive jewellery, items connected to drugs and a pistol-style BB gun which fires pellets.

A pistol-style BB gun which fires pellets and luxury items were foundplaceholder image
A pistol-style BB gun which fires pellets and luxury items were found | North Yorkshire Police

Following the search a man in his 20s has been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken into custody on suspicion of importing and possessing class-B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

On Thursday (Mar 13), the investigation continued.

York Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Stuart Henderson said: “We work around the clock to keep drugs off the streets and pursue those who profit from criminality.

Weapons and drugs were seized in the raidplaceholder image
Weapons and drugs were seized in the raid | North Yorkshire Police

“Arrests like this use the element of surprise, so there really is nowhere to hide if you’re involved in drug crime.”

Sgt Henderson added: “We can and do use information provided by the public to do this, and I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about drugs where they live to report it on our website, contact us on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Residents quite rightly don’t want drug dealers operating in their community, and we’re absolutely on the public’s side as we work with communities to ensure North Yorkshire remains one of the safest areas in England.”

Related topics:DrugsPoliceYorkshireCliftonNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice