A man has been arrested and two dogs shot dead by police after another attack on a Yorkshire street.

Handsworth Road in Sheffield was closed on Sunday morning after three dogs running loose attacked a passer-by walking their own pet.

South Yorkshore Police said: “As officers were searching the area, a further report was received that two of the dogs, believed to be of a bull breed had escaped from a property and attacked a dog being walked along the street, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.

"The dog’s owner also suffered injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment. Officers were sent to Handsworth Road in an attempt to find and capture the dogs. It is understood the dogs became increasingly aggressive towards officers, posing a significant risk to the public.

"Firearms officers destroyed the dogs to prevent further any further injuries or risk. The third dog was contained by officers and has been seized.

"A 27-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.