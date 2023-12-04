Man arrested and two dogs shot after 'bull breeds' running loose in Yorkshire street attack passer-by and their pet
Handsworth Road in Sheffield was closed on Sunday morning after three dogs running loose attacked a passer-by walking their own pet.
South Yorkshore Police said: “As officers were searching the area, a further report was received that two of the dogs, believed to be of a bull breed had escaped from a property and attacked a dog being walked along the street, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.
"The dog’s owner also suffered injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment. Officers were sent to Handsworth Road in an attempt to find and capture the dogs. It is understood the dogs became increasingly aggressive towards officers, posing a significant risk to the public.
"Firearms officers destroyed the dogs to prevent further any further injuries or risk. The third dog was contained by officers and has been seized.
"A 27-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.
"An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the dogs being dangerously out of control. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 250 of 3 December 2023.”