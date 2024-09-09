Man arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into the death of man in Huddersfield
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate after the body of a 59-year-old man was found in a property on Park Road on Thursday September 5.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of murder and has since been released on conditional bail, police said.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pulborough.
“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”