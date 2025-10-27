Man arrested as police investigate unexplained death in Leeds

A man has been arrested as police investigate the unexplained death of a man in his 20s in Leeds.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8.38am on Sunday October 27, police received of a report of an ongoing altercation at an address in Tong Way, Farnley, Leeds.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police attended and found a man in his twenties in need of medical attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His condition significantly worsened at the scene and he was taken to hospital for further treatment, police confirmed.

At 8.38am yesterday (Sunday), police received of a report of an ongoing altercation at an address in Tong Way, Farnley. PICTURE NOT INDICATIVE OF SCENE

Initial enquiries into the incident led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

He was also found to be in possession of a machete and Class B drugs and was taken into custody.

At around 10.30pm yesterday, police were informed that the man in hospital had passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds CID is carrying out further enquiries into the man’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to the initial report to police, or anyone who has footage which may assist in the investigation of this incident.

Reports can be made on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at https://www.westyorkshire.polcie.uk/livehchat quoting crime reference 13250616076.