A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s transferred by ambulance from her Wetherby home is in critical condition in hospital.

At 12.59pm on Sunday June 25, police were contacted by staff at Harrogate District Hospital reporting a woman, aged in her eighties, who was in a critical condition.

She had been brought in by ambulance from an address in Westgate, Wetherby, on Saturday night and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A man has been arrested and released on bail in connection with the matter and enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of how the woman came to be injured, police said.