Man arrested for assaulting two police officers as violence against Yorkshire's emergency workers continues

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting two police officers in a Yorkshire seaside town as violence against emergency workers continues.

Officers from Humberside Police were called to reports of fight involving a group near the junction with Quay Road and Station Approach in Bridlington in the early hours of this morning.

While arresting a man for a public order offence, he is alleged to have assaulted two police officers, who both received minor injuries.

The man remains in police custody on suspicion of affray and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The incident follows a string of assaults on officers across Yorkshire in the last few weeks.

Since the start of 2020, a total of 12 officers from North Yorkshire Police have either been attacked, injured, or verbally abused and threatened while carrying out their job.

One officer suffered a fractured cheekbone in an attack after attending a violent incident in Harrogate.

Meanwhile in South Yorkshire, two men have been charged with assaulting two police officers on the second day of 2020.

The two officers are alleged to have been assaulted while responding to reports of shoplifting in the Abbey Lane area of Sheffield.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

William Eades, 27, of Roxton Road in Sheffield has been charged with assaulting an emergency services worker and Jamie Young, 32, of Norton Park Road, has been charged with assault and one count of theft.

Both men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow.