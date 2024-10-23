Two men have been arrested, one for attempted murder, after a 16-year-old boy suffered a shotgun and a machete attack, in Leeds.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after midnight on Sunday, October 13, West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident in Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, where the victim had been found seriously injured.

A 16-year-old boy was attacked by a group of men and received injuries that included machete wounds to his leg and arm and injuries to his left arm that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries were not considered life threatening and he was released from hospital after treatment.

Following his hospital treatment the teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident and has since been released on conditional bail.

Following further investigation a 22–year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Cambrian Terrace is located a short walk from Holbeck Moor Park. | Tony Johnson

Another man, 46, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrests follow the execution of search warrants at Cottingley Springs travellers site, in Gelderd Road, in the early hours of Wednesday (Oct 23).

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pushcart crime reference 13240557245 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat