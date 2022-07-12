Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday, July 10.

A total of eight people were injured.

Three people received serious injuries, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five further people received non-serious injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a hit-and-run driver ploughed into a crowd in a Yorkshire city centre. Image: Sheffield Online.

The car also hit a building before leaving the scene.

Officers believe it was a targeted incident.

A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Bellairz nightclub on Shoreham Street, Sheffield, boarded up following a crash in which police believe a car was deliberately driven at a group of people before hitting the building.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the incident.