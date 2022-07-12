Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday, July 10.
A total of eight people were injured.
Three people received serious injuries, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five further people received non-serious injuries.
The car also hit a building before leaving the scene.
Officers believe it was a targeted incident.
A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the incident.
South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 171 of 10 July.