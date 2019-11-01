Man arrested for attempted murder after Yorkshire police officer attacked with a hammer

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Yorkshire police officer was attacked with a hammer.
The officer from South Yorkshire Police was attacked while carrying out a warrant at a house in Longley Hall Road, Sheffield on Friday morning.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are thought to be minor.
A 34-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway after one of our officers was assaulted in the Longley area of Sheffield this morning.
"At around 11.10am officers were carrying out a warrant at a property on Longley Hall Road. Whilst at the address, an officer was assaulted by a man with a hammer.
"The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged.
"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time."