Man arrested for attempted murder after Yorkshire police officer attacked with a hammer

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Yorkshire police officer was attacked with a hammer.

The officer from South Yorkshire Police was attacked while carrying out a warrant at a house in Longley Hall Road, Sheffield on Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are thought to be minor.

A 34-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway after one of our officers was assaulted in the Longley area of Sheffield this morning.

"At around 11.10am officers were carrying out a warrant at a property on Longley Hall Road. Whilst at the address, an officer was assaulted by a man with a hammer.

"The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time."