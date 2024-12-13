Man arrested for drink driving twice in one week on opposite sides of country

A man has been arrested after allegedly drink driving twice in the space of a week – at opposite ends of the country.

North Yorkshire Police officers arrested a man at Scotch Corner on the A1 after he refused to provide a sample during a stop.

The stop was part of an operation focusing on the carriage of dangerous goods.

Officers had located several empty alcohol containers in the passenger seat and footwell of his vehicle and the man appeared to be under the influence.

Once in custody, it was revealed that the same individual had been arrested just days earlier in Camden, London, by colleagues in the Metropolitan Police for the exact same offence.

In both incidents, the man was charged by the respective police forces and to appear in court.

Four drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences in one evening in York.

In the first incident, officers attended a serious collision involving a cyclist and a taxi driver.

The taxi driver tested positive for cannabis at the roadside, was arrested, but refused to provide a sample in custody. He has since been charged and remanded to appear in court.

In the second case, officers responded to reports of a man suspected of drink driving.

He was located and arrested at Poppleton Services after providing evidential breath test readings over the legal limit.

Once in custody the 26-year-old man from the York area was charged and will appear in court.

While at Poppleton Services attending the same incident, officers noticed a vehicle performing a wheel spin around the roundabout before entering the services area—despite the presence of four of our marked traffic vehicles.

The driver was stopped due to the manner of his driving, provided a positive roadside breath test, and was arrested.

Evidential breath test specimens confirmed he was over the limit and the 18-year-old man from the Harrogate area subsequently charged.

In the final incident of the evening, a 31-year-old man from the Redcar and Cleveland area was arrested after testing positive for cocaine following reports of erratic driving.