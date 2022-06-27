At 7.16pm yesterday (Sunday) emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been in collision with a car on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police say that a post mortem is yet to be completed and a cause of death has not been determined, but officers have now arrested a 25-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of murder.
The force is now asking for information relating to the man’s death as enquiries continue and for people to contact 101. The incident number to quote is 768 of 26 June.
Alternatively, stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.