Man arrested for murder after woman stabbed in early hours of morning
Officers were called at around 3am to reports that a woman had sustained stab wounds on Hinderwell Street.
The woman was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but despite the efforts of medical professionals, she died from her injuries a short while later.
The suspect is believed to have fled the scene following the incident.
Officers quickly located and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody whilst enquiries continue, police said.
Superintendent Al Curtis from our Major Crime Team said: “I understand that an incident like this will cause shock and concern amongst the community. “I would like to offer some reassurance that this is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.
"A scene guard remains in place whilst our investigation continues, and those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, conducting patrols and speaking with local residents.
“I would urge anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 43 of 26 January.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”