Man arrested for sexual communication with child as police make urgent social media warning
Over the weekend North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton.
The force arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of sexual communication with a child.
He has since been interviewed and released under bail, police said.
In a warning to social media users, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of a post which is circulating on local social media relating and would like to remind people that any online speculation has the ability of compromising a criminal prosecution.
“From the point of reporting an offence, victims of sexual offences are entitled to and receive lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. We can only act where we know there’s an issue and rather than using social media to disclose any offences, we would urge anyone who believes that they are a victim of a crime to report this directly to us via the North Yorkshire Police website or 101.”