Man arrested for sexual communication with child as police make urgent social media warning

A man has been arrested in relation to allegations of sexual communication with a child, police said.

Over the weekend North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton.

The force arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of sexual communication with a child.

He has since been interviewed and released under bail, police said.

In a warning to social media users, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of a post which is circulating on local social media relating and would like to remind people that any online speculation has the ability of compromising a criminal prosecution.