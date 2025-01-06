A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman was killed and a two-year-old boy was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree.

Police were called to the M180 at Barnetby, North Lincolnshire , between junctions five and four after a black Mitsubishi Outlander left the road and collided with the tree at about 11.15am on Sunday .

The boy and 29-year-old woman were taken to hospital for "life-threatening injuries", but the woman died from her injuries on Monday morning.

Humberside Police said the child "remains in critical condition".

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit, unfit through drink, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and remains in police custody.