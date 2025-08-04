Man arrested in sting after Royal Mail investigation into parcel fraud
Officers from Cleveland Police’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU), Cyber Crime Unit and Middlesbrough’s Proactive Team were joined by Royal Mail staff as they carried out arrest attempts in Redcar.
The man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation on Tuesday July 29 in relation to a number of incidents which were reported over the last three month, police said.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Kev Appleby from the Cleveland Police Fraud Unit said: “This morning was a great example of positive partnership working and shows how collaborative effort can help tackle crime in our communities.
“We will continue to investigate any reports of fraud and cyber crime that come into us as well as support other agencies through our specialist teams. As always, we’d encourage the public to keep reporting incidents to us if something doesn’t feel right.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson added: “We regularly support police operations and share relevant information to help ensure any criminal activity involving the postal network is properly addressed.”