Man arrested in Yorkshire over nine burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs

A man has been arrested in Yorkshire for questioning around a spate of attacks on ATMs across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The 42-year-old was arrested in Hull and is to be questioned around burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven from February to March.

Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said the 42-year-old man was arrested in the Hull area on Wednesday.

"The man has since been transported to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning," she said. "He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.

The scene of an ATM theft in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker

"He remains in police custody at this time. We hope this arrest shows that we are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.