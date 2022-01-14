The 31-year-old man was arrested when officers executed a warrant at a residential address in Hunters Way, Halton, in the early hours of this morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and on suspicion of production of cannabis after a cannabis grow was found at the address.

A 24-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offences, and a 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

A scene remains in place at the address to undergo specialist searches and further scenes have been established at addresses in Ring Road Beeston and in Wolsley Road, Burley.

The operation follows two incidents of arson on December 30 where display type fireworks or similar had been used to cause extensive damage to cars parked in Manor Crescent, Rothwell, and Kentmere Approach, Seacroft.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “The use of these kind of devices to cause explosions clearly presents a risk of harm to people in our communities and we will always treat any such incidents very seriously and take robust action against those responsible.”