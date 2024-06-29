Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after attack on 14-year-old in Sheffield

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault earlier this week in Sheffield.

A 14-year-old girl was reported to have been sexually assaulted as she walked through the Tongue Gutter area, near Deerlands Avenue around 3.50pm on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape. He remains in police custody.

