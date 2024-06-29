Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after attack on 14-year-old in Sheffield
A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault earlier this week in Sheffield.
A 14-year-old girl was reported to have been sexually assaulted as she walked through the Tongue Gutter area, near Deerlands Avenue around 3.50pm on Thursday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape. He remains in police custody.
Local neighbourhood officers remain in the area to provide reassurance. Anyone with information is asked to call via live chat or by calling 101.