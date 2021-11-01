Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body of woman found in West Yorkshire

Calderdale Police confirmed the body of a woman was found in Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at 4.38pm on October 31 to reports of a body in the Aysgarth Avenue area of Lightcliffe.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, police confirmed.

Pic: Google

Police are not actively seeking any further suspects in connection with the death.

A police cordon is in place on Asygarth Avenue and the surrounding area at this time, while investigative work is carried out, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1317 of 31st October.