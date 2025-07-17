Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Middlesbrough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries at an address in Ormesby, Middlesbrough, in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man.

The man suffered injuries to his stomach during an alleged assault on Monday July 14, an update from Cleveland Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he died later the same day.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday July 15 in connection with the death.