Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Middlesbrough
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Middlesbrough.
Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries at an address in Ormesby, Middlesbrough, in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man.
The man suffered injuries to his stomach during an alleged assault on Monday July 14, an update from Cleveland Police said.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he died later the same day.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday July 15 in connection with the death.
He remains in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.