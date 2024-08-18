Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal early-hours attack in York

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 30s died following a fatal attack in York on Saturday morning.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were called to the Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue area of York at 4.45am on August 17 following reports of a serious assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim who was taken to the hospital but sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

A cordon will remain in place throughout the weekend as Crime Scene Investigators continue to work at the scene according to the force.

Officers are also conducting extensive enquiries in the area, including gathering CCTV footage, and taking witness statements.

The man remains in custody on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand this incident may cause concern within the community. However, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

“We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and the information provided so far. We also ask that people avoid speculation and refrain from spreading unverified information.

“Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation can do so via mipp.police.uk and navigating to the North Yorkshire Police Public Portal tile or by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference number 12240149163 when providing information.”