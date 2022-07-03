Emergency services were called at 4.23am yesterday (Saturday) to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster City Centre.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. Last night, South Yorkshire Police said that formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

A spokesperson also added that a 38-year-old man from Doncaster had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was still in police custody.

“We know incidents of this nature are a cause of concern for our communities, and I would urge members of the public to please speak to our officers - they are there to support you.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 175 of 2 July.