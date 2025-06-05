Man arrested on suspicion of murder after teen killed in Sheffield hit-and-run
Graphic CCTV footage of the incident in the Darnall area of Sheffield appears to show the car veer into the opposite carriageway before hitting the 16-year-old at speed.
South Yorkshire Police said on Thursday that a man had been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder.
Three people - a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 46 - have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.
All four remain in custody.
Detectives said they believe a grey Audi drove towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider, who suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
The Audi then collided with the teenager and failed to stop at the scene, officers said.
Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "This is a tragic incident in which an entirely innocent bystander, who was going about his daily business, has sadly lost his life.
"Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones and we remain focused on securing justice for them."