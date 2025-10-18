Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 'unexplained' death of woman
South Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service at 12.22am following a report of a 35-year-old woman found dead in a property in Ox Close Avenue.
Her family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
The arrested man remains in police custody.
A scene remains in place in Ox Close Avenue while officers carry out further enquiries. Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 15 of 18 October 2025, or get in touch via the force’s website.
If you wish to report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report by the South Yorkshire Police website.