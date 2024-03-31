Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Leeds
Emergency services were called to a property on Tempest Road Leeds at just after 1.16pm on Saturday March 30 and discovered the body of an adult woman.
Despite medical attention, she was confirmed to have died at the scene.
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
West Yorkshire Police said they were continuing to investigate the attack but it appeared to be isolated and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
Extra patrols have been put on in the area to reassure residents.