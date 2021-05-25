Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found seriously injured at property in Brierfield Close, Barnsley dies

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found seriously injured at a property in Brierfield Close in Barnsley.

By Lucy Leeson
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:12 pm

Emergency services were called just after 12.30am on Tuesday following reports a woman had been injured.

Officers found a woman, believed to be in her 50s with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a murder on Brierfield Close, Barnsley.

Formal identification of the woman and a post mortem examination are yet to take place.

A force spokeswoman said: "There will be a police presence in Brierfield Close today while officers carry out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

"If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 15 of May 25, 2021."