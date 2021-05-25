Emergency services were called just after 12.30am on Tuesday following reports a woman had been injured.

Officers found a woman, believed to be in her 50s with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a murder on Brierfield Close, Barnsley.

Formal identification of the woman and a post mortem examination are yet to take place.

A force spokeswoman said: "There will be a police presence in Brierfield Close today while officers carry out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.