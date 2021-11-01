Police were called to the Aysgarth Avenue area of Lightcliffe shortly after 4.30pm, following reports of a body being discovered.
They arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the discovery.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "A 45-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.
"Police are not actively seeking any further suspects in connection with the death.
"A police cordon is in place on Asygarth Avenue and the surrounding area at this time, whilst investigative work is carried out."
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1317 of October 31. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
