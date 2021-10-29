Mother, 44, and son, 20, jailed after three men were shot in the same South Yorkshire village

Nicola Butler, 44, and Joe Edward Roberts, 20, were involved in the attacks on streets in Conisbrough, the village near Doncaster where they both lived.
The shootings took place on November 7 and 9 last year, and three men aged 47, 22 and 19 were all injured, though none seriously.
Butler was given 25 years in prison for attempted murder and Roberts got 30 years.
South Yorkshire Police said the shootings were linked to 'organised crime' after the sentencing but did not give further details of the family's activities.
The investigation which brought them to justice was described as 'complex'.
Following a two-week trial at Doncaster Crown Court, Roberts and Butler, both of Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough, were convicted and sentenced on October 28.
Roberts was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, arson with intent to endanger life, and violent disorder.
Butler was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Acting Detective Sergeant Chris Beaumont, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very complex investigation involving an organised crime group. Both Roberts and Butler, who were involved in this organised criminality, posed a great danger to the public, and I’m pleased that they’re now behind bars where they belong.
“This significant conviction and sentence should also serve as a strong warning to those who choose to be involved in organised crime. We will pursue you and we will work hard to secure justice against you. There is no place for violence and organised criminality in our communities.”