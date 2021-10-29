Yorkshire farmer jailed for running heroin and crack cocaine supply operation from his land near Selby

Jonathan Crosland, 50, was sentenced at York Crown Court today at the culmination of a police surveillance operation which began in early 2021.

Officers spent weeks gathering intelligence on Crosland and watching his land, and on March 3 witnessed him travelling as a passenger in a 4x4 to a partially constructed building on the farm and from there to a suspected 'drop-off point' at the end of a track.

Jonathan Crosland

When challenged by police, the driver of the 4x4 failed to stop and there was a pursuit across the fields. Crosland attempted to escape down a stream but he was caught and detained on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The driver was given a conditional discharge.

The farm was searched and the 'stash' building was found to contain heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £170,000 hidden in the wall cavities.

In 2016, Crosland, who was then working as a roofer, was given a four-year prison sentence for running a cannabis growing and processing plant from a barn at the same location. At the time he and his wife were living in static caravans on the site.

Speaking after Crosland’s sentencing on Friday, Detective Inspector Michelle Falkingham of North Yorkshire Police said: “The prosecution of Crosland has disrupted and broken a major chain suppling class A drugs into Selby, York and beyond

“The movement and supply of drugs involves the exploitation of vulnerable people and Crosland was profiting from and living off the misery of others for his own gain.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to identifying and dismantling organised criminals that supply drugs in our county and we will not rest until we have put the drug dealers behind them, behind bars.

“If you suspect that drug dealing is taking place in your community, please report it to us on 101 or via the North Yorkshire Police website. In the case of an emergency always dial 999. If you want to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers UK can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Detective Constable Darren May, the officer in charge of the investigation, added: “I hope this investigation and the sentence handed to Crosland today sends a clear message to those who think they can supply drugs into our communities with impunity.