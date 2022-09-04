Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said a 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: "I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested on Sunday morning in the Runcorn area in relation to the death of Olivia-Pratt Korbel.

"A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public's help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.