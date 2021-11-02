Man attacked his pregnant girlfriend before she stabbed him during fight on Yorkshire street

Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 1 how Joshua Hoggett, 28, of High Street, Barnsley, and Louise Conyers, 29, were spotted by members of the public having a dispute on Dodworth Road in Pogmoor, Barnsley.

David Hewitt, prosecuting, told the hearing witnesses saw Conyers shouting before Hoggett struck her and Conyers returned resulting in further violence and this was captured by a family in a car on a mobile phone video.

Mr Hewitt said: “Mr Hoggett took hold of Ms Conyers by her hair and as she is pulled to the ground Ms Conyers is seen waving her arms to Mr Hoggett’s torso.”

Sheffield Crown Court

Police discovered Conyers had a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife and Hoggett had suffered a puncture wound under an armpit, according to Mr Hewitt.

Hoggett claimed to police that pregnant Conyers had been taking drugs and he said he had given her a ‘crack’ because he was worried about his children ending up in care.

The defendant, who has 21 previous convictions and has been remanded in custody after he failed to attend an original hearing on time, pleaded guilty to affray.

He also admitted possessing the class B cannabinoid drug spice from September.

Conyers, of no fixed abode, who has previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to affray and to possessing a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife in public after the incident on July 14.

The court heard Conyers subsequently breached a conditional discharge and a suspended prison sentence relating to previous offences.

Conyers was sentenced previously on October 13 to 13 months of custody.

Barrister Laura Marshall, representing Hoggett, said: “He would say the co-accused was escalating her involvement towards him and, Your Honour knows, he received wounds on his neck and torso.”

Ms Marshall added that Hoggett had been subjected to drug misuse since he was a youngster.

Judge David Dixon told Hoggett: "In essence, you were targeting her, throwing her around, landing blows and at one stage throwing her to the floor.”