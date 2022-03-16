It happened in Tinsley Park Cemetery as the 44-year-old was at the graveside. He was approached by a stranger and told to empty his pockets. When he pleaded that he was only carrying his car keys, police say the suspect pulled out a small, brown handled machete, slashed the victim on the head, and then ran away.
South Yorkshire Police is now asking for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, which took place on Sunday at around 10.30am to come forward.
Anyone with information call 101, quoting investigation number 14/51515/22. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.