Man banned from driving after passing horse riders too close in Yorkshire
Stefan Soloman, 24, has been banned from driving for six months and fined hundreds of pounds in connection with the incident near Northallerton.
Solomon, from Harehills, Leeds, pleaded guilty to failing to provide details to the police following the incident.
In September 2024, two people were riding their horses along a country lane. Video footage captured a white Ford Transit Custom van approaching and passing them, heading towards an oncoming vehicle, without appearing to slow down at all.
In contrast, the oncoming vehicle slows down and passes the riders at an appropriate speed.
The registration of the van was clearly captured, and the incident was reported to North Yorkshire Police via Op Snap, a police unit which looks into driving complaints received from members of the public.
As a result, police sent a notice of requirement to provide driver details to Soloman.
However, police said he failed to do so.
At Harrogate Magistrates Court on July 1, 2025, he pleaded guilty to failing to provide those details.
He was also prosecuted for two offences of driving without insurance and not wearing a seatbelt in the West Yorkshire area.
He was fined £709 and 14 points were added to his licence which resulted in a six-month disqualification.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our area covers 3,200 square miles, with 6,000 miles of roads, many of which are rural, countryside lanes where members of the public ride horses. It is important for motorists to be aware that they must slow down when passing horse riders. Failing to do so could result in a fine, a disqualification – or in the worst case, even a serious or fatal injury.”
The Highway Code states drivers should be particularly careful of horse riders: “When you see a horse on a road, you should slow down to a maximum of 10mph. Be patient, do not sound your horn or rev your engine. When safe to do so, pass wide and slow, allowing at least 2 metres of space.”